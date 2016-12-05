版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 06:50 BJT

BRIEF-Hertz Global reaches agreement to form strategic partnership with Localiza

Dec 5 Hertz Global Holdings Inc :

* Press release - Hertz Global reaches agreement to form strategic partnership with Localiza, south america's largest rental car company

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc - purchase price for Hertz brazil operation, which includes both rental car and vehicle leasing, is expected to be r$337 million

* Hertz Global Holdings - as part of agreement, which is subject to approval by brazilian antitrust, Localiza will purchase Hertz operation in brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐