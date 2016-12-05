版本:
BRIEF-Leonovus names Michael Gaffney as CEO

Dec 5 Leonovus Inc :

* Leonovus receives $400,000 for note receivable and announces changes to directors and officers

* Leonovus Inc - Michael Gaffney was voted in as chair of board of directors and also appointed as Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

