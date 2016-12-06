版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 08:22 BJT

BRIEF-Xerox adds more directors to its board

Dec 5 Xerox Corp

* Xerox adds more directors to its board

* With additions, Xerox board will comprise eleven directors

* Xerox Corp - Appointment of Joseph J. Echevarria, former chief executive officer of Deloitte LLP to Xerox board of directors effective January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

