BRIEF-Atkore International Group announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock

Dec 5 Atkore International Group Inc

* Atkore International Group Inc. announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock

* Launch of underwritten secondary public offering of 8 million shares of common stock by selling stockholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

