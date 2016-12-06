版本:
BRIEF-Forum Energy Technologies announces pricing of public offering of common stock

Dec 5 Forum Energy Technologies Inc

* Says public offering priced at $21.50per share

* Forum Energy Technologies announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

