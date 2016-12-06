版本:
2016年 12月 6日

BRIEF-bluebird bio provides updates on HSC gene therapy programs

Dec 5 bluebird bio Inc

* bluebird bio Inc-Lentiglobin drug product manufactured for two patients in HGB-206 and HGB-207 confirms two-to-threefold increase in vector copy numbers

* bluebird bio provides updates on HSC gene therapy programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

