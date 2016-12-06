版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 08:45 BJT

BRIEF-Agios announces new clinical data from dose-escalation portion of Phase 1 trial of single agent AG-120 showing durable molecular responses in patients with advanced Hematologic Malignancies

Dec 5 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* For relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia patients, overall response rate of 33% ,complete remission rate of 16%

* Agios announces new clinical data from dose-escalation portion of phase 1 trial of single agent AG-120 showing durable molecular responses in patients with advanced Hematologic Malignancies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐