版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 09:14 BJT

BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet announces the early tender results

Dec 5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Increasing aggregate purchase price from $1.1 billion to $1.25 billion

* Zimmer Biomet announces the early tender results and upsizing of its cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐