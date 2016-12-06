版本:
BRIEF-G4G Capital announces strategic investment by Agnico Eagle

Dec 6 G4G Capital Corp

* G4G Capital - Agnico Eagle agreed to purchase common shares equal to 19.9 percent of total issued, outstanding common shares at price of C$1.20 per common share

* G4G Capital Corp. (to be renamed White Gold Corp.) announces strategic investment by Agnico Eagle and private placement

