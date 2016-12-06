版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 14:47 BJT

BRIEF-Kiadis Pharma presents positive follow-up data of ATIR101 Phase II trial

Dec 6 Kiadis Pharma NV :

* Presents positive 1-year follow-up data of its pivotal Phase II Trial with ATIR101

* Significant reduction in Transplant Related Mortality and improvement in Overall Survival observed in comparison to an observational control group

* Zero patients developed grade III-IV acute Graft-versus-Host-Disease upon infusion of ATIR101 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐