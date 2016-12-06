BRIEF-Eurofins Scientific acquires Exova testing laboratories in Canada for c. C$ 13 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Eurofins Scientific SE :
* Eurofins reinforces its north american footprint with the acquisition of Exova's environment testing laboratories in Eastern Canada
* Acquisition of Exova's environment testing business in Eastern Canada for about C$13 million ($9.80 million)
* Acquired business includes 5 laboratories in quebec and ontario, employing about 160 staff, and generated around C$19m of revenues in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3265 Canadian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.