BRIEF-Toll Brothers Q4 earnings per share $0.67

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 Toll Brothers Inc
* Expects FY 2017 Q1 deliveries of between 1,000 and 1,250 units with an average price of between $750,000 and $780,000
* Expect fy 2017 adjusted gross margin to be between 24.8% and 25.3% of revenues
* Q4 backlog of $3.98 billion and 4,685 units increased 14% in dollars and 15% in units, compared to fy 2015's q4 end backlog of $3.50 billion and 4,064 units
* Expect full FY 2017 deliveries of between 6,500 and 7,500 units with an average price of between $775,000 and $825,000
* Seeing positive demand trends in many regions for 2017
* Expect FY 2017 will be another year of solid growth in revenues and profits
* Expect combination of purchase accounting and lower gross margin from coleman homes acquisition to reduce overall adjusted gross margin by 30 to 40 basis points in fy 2017
* Toll brothers reports 4th quarter and fye 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $1.86 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.79 billion
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.