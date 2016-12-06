版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日

BRIEF-Alan Hill appointed director of Nulegacy Gold

Dec 6 Nulegacy Gold Corp

* Alan Hill appointed director of Nulegacy Gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

