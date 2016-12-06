BRIEF-Conn's posts Q3 adj. loss per share $0.08

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 Conn's Inc
* Conn's Inc reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $0.12
* November same store sales fell 8 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees retail gross margin between 37.0 pct and 37.5 pct of total net sales for Q4 2017
* Conn's - for Q4 of fiscal 2017, sees credit segment finance charges, other revenues between 18.75 pct and 19.25 pct of average total customer portfolio balance
* Sees change in same store sales down approximately 10.0 pct for Q4 2017
* Conn's Inc - for November, same store sales were down approximately 8 pct, primarily as a result of recent underwriting refinements
* Qtrly total revenues $308.4 million versus $323.1 million
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.