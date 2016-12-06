版本:
BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc announces filing of registration statement for proposed public offering

Dec 6 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc announces filing of registration statement for proposed public offering

* Reata Pharmaceuticals says intends to use net proceeds from offering to advance development of its lead product candidate, bardoxolone methyl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

