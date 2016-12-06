BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings Inc announces fiscal 2016 third-quarter results

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 HD Supply Holdings Inc
* HD Supply Holdings Inc announces fiscal 2016 third-quarter results
* HD Supply Holdings Inc says for Q4 2016, anticipate net sales to be in range of $1,605 million and $1,665 million
* HD Supply Holdings Inc for our Q4 2016, sees adjusted EBITDA in range of $160 million and $175 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.83
* Q3 earnings per share $0.30
* Q3 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.38 to $0.46
* Sees Q4 2016 sales $1.605 billion to $1.665 billion
* November sales rose 2.3 percent to $526 million
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.