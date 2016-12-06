BRIEF-GoDaddy acquires Host Europe Group, becomes market leader in Europe for small business cloud services

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 Godaddy Inc
* GoDaddy acquires Host Europe Group, becomes market leader in Europe for small business cloud services
* GoDaddy Inc says deal includes eur 605 million paid to selling shareholders and eur 1.08 billion in assumed net debt
* GoDaddy Inc says intends to explore strategic alternatives for PlusServer business
* GoDaddy Inc says Patrick Pulvermüller will lead combined company's European operations
* GoDaddy Inc says co's European team will report into Pulvermüller
* GoDaddy Inc says intends to integrate majority of HEG's business while exploring strategic alternatives for HEG's PlusServer managed hosting business
* GoDaddy Inc says deal for eur 1.69 billion
* Transaction has been approved by GoDaddy board of directors and HEG's shareholders
* GoDaddy Inc says PlusServer business is expected to generate approximately $92 million in bookings and $41 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2016
* GoDaddy Inc says HEG is on track to generate approximately $328 million in bookings and approximately $139 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2016
* GoDaddy Inc says financing for transaction has been committed by existing lenders at interest rates similar to GoDaddy's existing term loan
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.