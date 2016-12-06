版本:
BRIEF-Matador Resources announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock

Dec 6 Matador Resources Co :

* Matador Resources Co - total gross proceeds of offering, before estimated offering fees and expenses, are approximately $147.9 million

* Matador Resources Co - priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 6 million shares of its common stock

* Matador Resources Company announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock

