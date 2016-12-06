BRIEF-BMO Financial Group posts Q4 adjusted earnings of C$2.10/share

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Bank of Montreal:
* BMO Financial Group reports net income of C$4.6 billion for fiscal 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$2.10
* Q4 earnings per share C$2.02
* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total provision for credit losses was $174 million, an increase of $46 million from prior year
* Bank of Montreal - assets under management and administration increased $12 billion or 1% from a year ago to $875 billion at quarter-end
* Bank of Montreal - qtrly net interest income $2,498 million versus $2,311 million
* Bank of Montreal - announced a q1 2017 dividend of $0.88 per common share, up $0.02 or 2% from preceding quarter
* Bank of Montreal - BMO's common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio was 10.1% at October 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.