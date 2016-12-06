BRIEF-At Home Group Q3 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.03

Dec 6 At Home Group Inc :

* 2017 EPS is expected to be in a range of $0.43 to $0.46

* 2017 adjusted EPS is expected to be in a range of $0.54 to $0.57

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $747.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* At Home Group - fiscal 2017 net sales outlook is based on 23 net new store openings and an assumed comparable store sales increase of 2.5% to 3.0%

* At Home Group Inc- for full year, now expect to achieve 20% to 22% net sales growth

* Q3 same store sales rose 4.2 percent

* At Home Group Inc sees FY net sales to be in a range of $750 million to $758 million

* At Home Group Inc sees FY gross capital expenditures to be in a range of $138 million to $148 million

* At Home Group Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 loss per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

