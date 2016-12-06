BRIEF-At Home Group Q3 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.03

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 At Home Group Inc :
* 2017 EPS is expected to be in a range of $0.43 to $0.46
* 2017 adjusted EPS is expected to be in a range of $0.54 to $0.57
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $747.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* At Home Group - fiscal 2017 net sales outlook is based on 23 net new store openings and an assumed comparable store sales increase of 2.5% to 3.0%
* At Home Group Inc- for full year, now expect to achieve 20% to 22% net sales growth
* Q3 same store sales rose 4.2 percent
* At Home Group Inc sees FY net sales to be in a range of $750 million to $758 million
* At Home Group Inc sees FY gross capital expenditures to be in a range of $138 million to $148 million
* "For the full year we now expect to achieve 20% to 22% net sales growth"
* At Home Group Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 loss per share $0.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $170.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $165.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.