版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Genesco's Suregrip Footwear to be bought by Shoes For Crews

Dec 6 Genesco Inc :

* Transaction is expected to close by end of 2016

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Shoes For Crews to acquire Suregrip Footwear from Genesco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐