BRIEF-Roper Technologies to acquire Deltek

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 Roper Technologies Inc :
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to Roper's 2017 cash flow
* Roper Technologies Inc - acquisition will be funded by cash on hand, borrowings under Roper's existing credit facility, and new debt
* Roper Technologies - Deltek's leadership team, headed by Mike Corkery, will continue to manage business and its global team of 2,400 professionals
* Roper Technologies Inc - including estimated financing costs, acquisition is expected to add $80 million to Roper's 2017 free cash flow
* Roper Technologies Inc - deal for all cash transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Roper Technologies Inc - Deltek's name, brands and office locations will not change as a result of transaction
* Roper Technologies Inc - Roper expects Deltek to deliver $535 million of revenue and $200 million of ebitda in 2017
* Roper Technologies - expects transaction to have limited impact on 2017 eps due to non-cash amortization expense, extent of which has not yet been determined
Roper Technologies to acquire Deltek, leading provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.