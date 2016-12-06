BRIEF-Roper Technologies to acquire Deltek

Dec 6 Roper Technologies Inc :

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to Roper's 2017 cash flow

* Roper Technologies Inc - acquisition will be funded by cash on hand, borrowings under Roper's existing credit facility, and new debt

* Roper Technologies - Deltek's leadership team, headed by Mike Corkery, will continue to manage business and its global team of 2,400 professionals

* Roper Technologies Inc - including estimated financing costs, acquisition is expected to add $80 million to Roper's 2017 free cash flow

* Roper Technologies Inc - deal for all cash transaction valued at $2.8 billion

* Roper Technologies Inc - Deltek's name, brands and office locations will not change as a result of transaction

* Roper Technologies Inc - Roper expects Deltek to deliver $535 million of revenue and $200 million of ebitda in 2017

* Roper Technologies - expects transaction to have limited impact on 2017 eps due to non-cash amortization expense, extent of which has not yet been determined

* Roper Technologies to acquire Deltek, leading provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses