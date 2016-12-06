版本:
BRIEF-Autozone 1st quarter same store sales increase 1.6% EPS increases 13.0% to $9.36

Dec 6 Autozone Inc

* Autozone Inc says quarter-end inventory increased 7.3% over same period last year, driven by new stores and increased product placement

* Q1 earnings per share $9.36

* Q1 sales $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.49 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $9.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

