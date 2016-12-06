BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies to acquire Intralinks Holdings

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Synchronoss Technologies Inc
* Synchronoss to acquire Intralinks Holdings, Inc. For $13.00 per share or $821 million in equity value
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc- transaction was unanimously approved by board of directors of both companies
* Stephen G Waldis, founder and current chief executive officer, will serve as executive chairman of board
* Synchronoss Technologies - expects to finance intralinks deal with existing cash,proceeds from sequential technology transaction,$900 million of new debt
* Given expected closing in first calendar quarter of 2017, co expects intralinks transaction to have no impact to q4
* Synchronoss technologies inc - targeting $40 million of combined synergies within first year of closing intralinks deal
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - to divest a portion of its activation business to sequential technology international for $146 million
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - strategic alternatives being pursued for remaining activation assets
* Ron Hovsepian, CEO of Intralinks, is expected to be appointed as CEO of Synchronoss upon closing
* Synchronoss Technologies -giving initial 2017 revenue guidance of between $810 million- $820 million with pro forma eps of between $2.45-$2.60 for combined entity
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - Synchronoss expects Intralinks transaction to have no impact to its Q4 financials
* Synchronoss Technologies to acquire Intralinks Holdings accelerating strategic transformation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.