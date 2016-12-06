BRIEF-Michaels Companies Q3 earnings per common share $0.37

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Michaels Companies Inc
* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share was $0.37
* Sees 2016 comparable store sales to be approximately flat
* Sees adjusted diluted earnings per common share of $0.94 to $0.98 for Q4
* Capital expenditures of between $115 million and $125 million for fy 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.71, revenue view $4.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales increased 5.0% to $1.227 billion, from $1.168 billion in Q3 of fiscal 2015
* Adjusted diluted earnings per common share for q3 was $0.40
* Sees 2016 total net sales growth, including revenues from lamrite west, of 5.8% to 6.2%
* Adjusted diluted earnings per common share to be between $1.86 and $1.90 for fy 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* The michaels companies announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results and increase of share repurchase program
* Q3 same store sales fell 2 percent
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.86 to $1.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.