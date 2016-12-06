BRIEF-Volaris reports November 2016 traffic results passenger growth of 21% and launch of Volaris Costa Rica

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion SAB De CV
* Volaris reports November 2016 traffic results passenger growth of 21% and launch of Volaris Costa Rica
* Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion SAB De CV says total demand, as measured in RPMs, in November increased 19.9% year over year, reaching 1.2 billion
* Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion SAB De CV says in Nov, Volaris increased total capacity, as measured in ASMs, by 15.9% year over year
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.