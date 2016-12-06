BRIEF-Almost family announces $350 million credit facility receipt of regulatory approvals for acquisition

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 Almost Family Inc
* Almost family announces $350 million credit facility receipt of regulatory approvals for acquisition
* Almost Family Inc says has entered into a new five-year $350 million revolving credit facility that increases its financial flexibility through 2021
* Almost Family Inc says facility replaces company's previous $175 million credit facility
* Almost Family Inc says facility includes an accordion feature which permits expansion up to $500 million
* Almost Family says cleared regulatory approvals for agreement to buy controlling interest in some assets of Community Health Systems
* Almost Family says expects to close CHS joint venture transaction on December 30, 2016, with transfer of control of operations to co on Dec 31, 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.