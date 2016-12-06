版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二

BRIEF-CECO Environmental Corp announces new chief financial officer

Dec 6 Ceco Environmental Corp

* CECO Environmental Corp announces new chief financial officer

* Announced appointment of Matthew Eckl as chief financial officer

* Eckl will become chief financial officer, effective January 9, 2017

* Edward Prajzner, co's current CFO, will serve in new role as executive vice president of corporate development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

