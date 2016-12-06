版本:
BRIEF-HomeStreet Inc says sale of up to $60 million of its common stock through an "at market" equity offering program

Dec 6 HomeStreet Inc

* HomeStreet Inc says sale of up to $60 million of its common stock through an "at market" equity offering program

* Co may also use a portion of net proceeds from offering to provide new capital to homestreet bank to support its future growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

