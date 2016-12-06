版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Crystal Peak Minerals names new CFO

Dec 6 Crystal Peak Minerals Inc -

* Crystal Peak Minerals Inc announces new chief financial officer

* Announces appointment of Blake Measom as chief financial officer

* Measom will replace Thomas Pladsen, who has served as company's chief financial officer since August, 2015

* Pladsen will remain as a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐