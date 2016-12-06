BRIEF-Pine Cliff Energy says $31.4 mln disposition of non-core oil assets

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 Pine Cliff Energy Ltd -
* Deal of $31.4 million consists of about $26.4 million in cash and approximately $5.0 million in TSX-listed common shares of purchaser
* Sold oil assets include about 500 boe/day of production weighted 94 pct to oil located in Viking area of central Alberta
* Net proceeds from sale of oil asset will be used to pay down Pine Cliff's bank indebtedness
* Pine Cliff anticipates that it will decrease its credit facility as a result of the oil asset sale
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.