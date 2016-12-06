版本:
BRIEF-HUB International acquires the assets of Oklahoma-based Medley/Turrentine & Associates LLC

Dec 6 HUB International Ltd

* HUB International acquires the assets of Oklahoma-based Medley/Turrentine & Associates LLC

* HUB International Ltd says terms of acquisition were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

