BRIEF-Premier Inc awards Tissue Regenix a breakthrough technology contract for bone tissue, synthetic implantable products

Dec 6 Premier Inc

* Premier Inc awards Tissue Regenix a breakthrough technology contract for bone tissue, synthetic implantable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

