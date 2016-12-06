BRIEF-America First Multifamily Investors receives $7 mln from issuance of series A preferred units

Dec 6 America First Multifamily Investors LP:

* America First Multifamily Investors LP receives proceeds of $7 million from issuance of series a preferred units

* America First Multifamily Investors LP-subscription agreement to issue 700,000 series a preferred units representing limited partnership interests in partnership

* America First Multifamily Investors LP - preferred units are being issued pursuant to a private placement of up to a maximum of $100 million

* America First Multifamily Investors LP - partnership will use proceeds to acquire mortgage revenue bonds, to acquire other allowable investments