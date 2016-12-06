版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-American Express buys InAuth to expand fraud-prevention and security capabilities

Dec 6 American Express Co:

* American Express to enhance fraud-prevention and security capabilities with acquisition of InAuth

* American Express Co - acquired InAuth Inc, a provider of mobile device authentication and intelligence solutions

* American Express Co - going forward, InAuth will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Express Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐