BRIEF-American Express buys InAuth to expand fraud-prevention and security capabilities

BRIEF-Stella-Jones expects Q4 sales in range of $340-$342 mln
* Stella-Jones Inc says company is currently anticipating sales in range of $340.0-$342.0 million for Q4
Dec 6 American Express Co:
* American Express to enhance fraud-prevention and security capabilities with acquisition of InAuth
* American Express Co - acquired InAuth Inc, a provider of mobile device authentication and intelligence solutions
* American Express Co - going forward, InAuth will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Express
* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements
* Macquarie Infrastructure -no performance fee is payable to its management company, Macquarie Infrastructure Management for Q4 of 2016