2016年 12月 6日

BRIEF-Asure Software says public offering of 1.7 mln shares priced at $8/share

Dec 6 Asure Software Inc:

* Asure Software Inc announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 1.70 million common shares priced at $8.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

