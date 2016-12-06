版本:
BRIEF-Vectrus appoints Charles Prow as president and CEO

Dec 6 Vectrus Inc:

* Vectrus appoints Charles L. Prow president and chief executive officer

* Vectrus Inc - Prow was also appointed to board of directors and succeeds Kenneth W. Hunzeker, who retired effective December 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

