BRIEF-Equinix to acquire portfolio of 24 data center sites from Verizon in $3.6 bln deal

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Equinix Inc -
* Says 24 sites consist of 29 data center buildings across 15 metro areas
* Acquired portfolio includes approximately 900 customers
* Proposed transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations per share upon close
* Approximately 250 verizon employees, primarily in operations functions of acquired data centers, will become Equinix employees.
* Addition of strategic facilities will increase interconnection in U.S. And Latin America; opening three new markets in Bogotá, Culpeper and Houston
* Equinix to acquire portfolio of 24 data center sites from Verizon in $3.6 billion deal
* Acquired portfolio includes approximately 900 customers
* Transaction is expected to close by mid-2017, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
* Deal involves 24 sites consist of 29 data center buildings across 15 metro areas.
* Proposed transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to our adjusted funds from operations per share upon close
* Equinix to acquire portfolio of 24 data center sites from Verizon in $3.6 billion deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.