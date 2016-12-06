版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Fantasy Aces reports financial results for Q3 2016

Dec 6 Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp -

* Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp qtrly gross revenue of $454,689, 170% increase over Q3 2015

* Fantasy Aces Daily Fantasy Sports Corp qtrly prize payouts of $5.3 million 169% increase over Q3 2015

* Fantasy Aces reports financial results for third quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐