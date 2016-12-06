版本:
BRIEF-Parsley Energy announces tender offer for its 7.5% notes due 2022

Dec 6 Parsley Energy Inc

* Parsley Energy Llc - commenced a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its 7.500% senior unsecured notes due 2022

* Parsley Energy Llc - tender offer is contingent upon parsley's completion of a proposed debt financing transaction

* Parsley Energy, Llc announces tender offer for any and all of its 7.500% senior unsecured notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

