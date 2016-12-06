版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 21:45 BJT

BRIEF-XPEL announces acquisition of Pro-Tect film distributing and integration of proform design library

Dec 6 XPEL Technologies Corp -

* Proform library will become fully integrated as part of xpel's dap offering

* XPEL is also announcing restructuring of its licensing agreement with Proform Protective Films, Inc

* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed

* Michael Mayall, pro-tect's ceo and president will join XPEL

* XPEL announces acquisition of pro-tect film distributing, inc. And integration of proform design library Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐