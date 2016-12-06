版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 21:41 BJT

BRIEF-Harman announces strategic investment in Navdy

Dec 6 Harman International Industries Inc -

* Harman International Industries - as per agreement, co has rights to distribute new co-branded aftermarket navdy with harman device to automotive oems

* Harman announces strategic investment in navdy and partners to offer aftermarket augmented reality driving device to global automotive oems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐