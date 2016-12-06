BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Education Q2 earnings per share $0.63

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Barnes & Noble Education Inc -
* Q2 same store sales fell 2.9 percent
* Sees fy 2017 comparable store sales are expected to decrease by 2.0% to 3.0%
* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $40 million
* Barnes & noble education inc sees expects fy 2017 adjusted ebitda to increase on a percentage basis in mid-single digits compared with prior year
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.01per share
* Barnes & noble education reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.63
* Q2 sales $770.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $778.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 sales up 3 to 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.