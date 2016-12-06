版本:
BRIEF-ePlus buys Minneapolis area IT solutions provider

Dec 6 Eplus Inc:

* ePlus acquires minneapolis area IT solutions provider

* ePlus Inc- terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

