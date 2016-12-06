版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications sells services equipment unit to ePlus

Dec 6 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc:

* Consolidated Communications sells its it services equipment business to ePlus

* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc - "expects transaction to enhance its revenue growth and margin profile going forward" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐