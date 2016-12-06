BRIEF-XTL Biopharmaceuticals posts Q3 loss of $0.001/share

Dec 6 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd:

* XTL Biopharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results & provides clinical and operational update

* Q3 loss per share $0.001

* XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd - XTL reported $2.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2016

* XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd - funds will be used to advance hcdr1 clinical program for treatment of SLE, to investigate its use in other indications