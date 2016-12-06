BRIEF-Synopsys initiates $100 mln accelerated share repurchase agreement

Dec 6 Synopsys Inc:

* Synopsys initiates $100 million accelerated share repurchase agreement

* Synopsys - entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with wells fargo bank na, to repurchase an aggregate of $100 million of synopsys stock

* Under terms synopsys will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of approximately 1.39 million shares

* Remainder to be settled on or before feb 16, 2017, upon completion of repurchase