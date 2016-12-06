版本:
BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma's gastric drug receives FDA's fast track designation

Dec 6 Theravance Biopharma Inc:

* Theravance biopharma receives FDA fast track designation for velusetrag (td-5108) for idiopathic and diabetic gastroparesis

* Says results from ongoing phase 2b study in gastroparesis expected in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

