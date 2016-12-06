版本:
BRIEF-Corning makes equity investment in Menlo Micro

Dec 6 Corning Inc -

* As a result of investment, corning has a minority ownership position in Menlo Micro and observer rights to Menlo Micro's board

* Menlo Micro is also backed by G.E. Ventures and investments from semiconductor manufacturer, Microsemi, and Palladian Capital Group

* Corning makes equity investment in Menlo Micro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

