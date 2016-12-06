BRIEF-Bristol-Myers provides positive results from Phase 1/2 study Checkmate-032

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Press release - opdivo (nivolumab) alone or combined with yervoy (ipilimumab) shows encouraging response and survival rates in recurrent small cell lung cancer, from Phase 1/2 study checkmate -032
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - objective response rate with opdivo plus yervoy was 25 pct and was 11 pct with Opdivo monotherapy
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - estimated two-year survival rate with combination was 30 pct and was 17 pct with opdivo monotherapy
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - confirmed ORR was 25 pct in patients who received opdivo plus yervoy, was 11 pct with opdivo alone with additional follow-up
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - grade 3/4 treatment-related discontinuation rates were 10 pct in opdivo plus yervoy group and 4 pct in opdivo group
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - no new safety signals were observed with opdivo and opdivo plus yervoy in updated analysis
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - in combination arm, three patients experienced a complete response
* Bristol-Myers Squibb-additional efficacy findings included confirmed partial response in 21 patients in opdivo-yervoy arm, 11 patients in opdivo-only arm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.