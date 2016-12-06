BRIEF-Bristol-Myers provides positive results from Phase 1/2 study Checkmate-032

Dec 6 Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Press release - opdivo (nivolumab) alone or combined with yervoy (ipilimumab) shows encouraging response and survival rates in recurrent small cell lung cancer, from Phase 1/2 study checkmate -032

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - objective response rate with opdivo plus yervoy was 25 pct and was 11 pct with Opdivo monotherapy

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - estimated two-year survival rate with combination was 30 pct and was 17 pct with opdivo monotherapy

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - confirmed ORR was 25 pct in patients who received opdivo plus yervoy, was 11 pct with opdivo alone with additional follow-up

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - grade 3/4 treatment-related discontinuation rates were 10 pct in opdivo plus yervoy group and 4 pct in opdivo group

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - no new safety signals were observed with opdivo and opdivo plus yervoy in updated analysis

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - in combination arm, three patients experienced a complete response

* Bristol-Myers Squibb-additional efficacy findings included confirmed partial response in 21 patients in opdivo-yervoy arm, 11 patients in opdivo-only arm